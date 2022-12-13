Broadcasting legend dies

Yiannis Diakoyiannis, journalist, author, radio commentator and television sports presenter, has died at the age of 91. He was a legendary sports voice of ERT and an A-lister in the genre, due to his great knowledge of classical sports and soccer, manifested in the brilliance of his broadcasting style.

Born in Athens, he was involved in sport from early on, with a particular fondness for athletics. He studied music in France, but journalism eventually won him over. Since the 50s, he covered many top events, including World Cups, international and world championships in athletics, European Cup soccer finals and more.

In 2004 he commentated on the European Football Championship, when Greece won.