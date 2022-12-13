Citizens’ protection minister expresses condolences over teen’s death

Citizens’ Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos expressed condolences over the death on Tuesday of a Roma teenager who had been shot by a police officer last week, but also sought to curb expected reactions to the news.

“I express deep sadness for the death of the 16-year-old boy and my support for his family,” the minister said in a post on Twitter, adding: “I repeat that the case is being investigated by justice, which is the only one that can assess the events and assign responsibility. We should all respect that.”

The shooting has already sparked outrage in Greece’s Roma community and promoted several violent altercations with the police.