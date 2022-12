A mild earthquake rattled parts of the Achaia region in southwestern Greece on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Geodynamic Institute of the National Observatory of Athens, the earthquake had a magnitude of 3.7 on the Richter scale and the epicenter was located 5 kilometers northwest of Diakoptos.

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center, the earthquake had a magnitude of 3.7 and its epicenter was 11 km east of Aigio.