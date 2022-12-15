Dendias to meet Osmani in Athens

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will meet with his counterpart from North Macedonia, Bujar Osmani, in Athens on Thursday, to discuss issues relating to the Western Balkans and further promoting bilateral relations.

The meeting is held in the context of North Macedonia’s assumption of the presidency of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) in 2023.

The agenda will also include North Macedonia’s presidency of OSCE, the application of the Prespes Agreement, and regional and global developments, the ministry said.

The foreign ministry said that the two ministers will meet privately around noon and then hold expanded talks. Statements to the press are expected shortly after 1 pm and a working lunch will follow.

