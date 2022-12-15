Borrell reiterates criticism of Turkey-Libya MoU

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has criticized a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for exploring hydrocarbons signed between Turkey and the internationally recognised government in Tripoli, Libya, according to diplomatic sources.

Borrell sent a letter to Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, in which “he condemned in the most absolute way the MoU,” adding that the position of the European Union is absolutely clear, the sources said. He also referred to an official EU statement made in December 2019, after the signing of the agreement.

He said that he will continue to defend this position whenever necessary and concluded his letter to the minister by assuring him of the European Union’s solidarity with all its member-states and its continued support for the issue.

Borrell’s letter was the response to a letter sent to him by Dendias after his visit to Eastern Libya on Nov. 17, the same sources noted.