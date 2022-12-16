NEWS

17-year-old murder suspect appears before prosecutor

A 17-year-old woman, accused of murdering her 22-year-old friend in Marousi, appeared before the Prosecutor for Minors on Friday.

Her defense lawyer spoke of frequent arguments between the two and stated that the two had wrestled the day of the murder.

“I killed her because she asked to never meet again,” the 17-year-old is reported to have told police officers. The girl is reportedly to be in a state of shock and confusion since the murder.

The 17-year-old faces charges of manslaughter.

