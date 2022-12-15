NEWS

Prosecutor to open inquiry into jailed MEP

Prosecutor to open inquiry into jailed MEP
[InTime News]

An economic prosecutor in Athens ordered a preliminary investigation into possible bribery and money laundering against jailed MEP Eva Kaili. 

Kaili was arrested along with three other suspects during a police raid in Brussels, Belgium, as part of a month-long investigation into suspected bribery scandal involving a Gulf state.

Belgian prosecutors suspect Kaili and three others accepted bribes from World Cup host Qatar in a bid to influence EU policymaking.

Her lawyer, Michalis Dimitrakopoulos, told Reuters on Tuesday that his client was innocent and Qatari officials have also denied any wrongdoing.

The investigation in Greece will only take place if she is not being prosecuted in Belgium for the same crimes. For this reason, economic prosecutor Christos Bardakis assigned two assistant prosecutors to request from Belgian authorities a copy of the file against Kaili.  A certificate will also be requested for the procedural course of the investigation.

In Belgium she has been charged with participation in a criminal organization, money laundering and corruption. 

The MEP was stripped of her role as European Parliament Vice-President in the aftermath of the scandal.

Corruption EU Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
EU-Qatar graft scandal uncovered by year-long, pan-Europe probe, Belgium says
NEWS

EU-Qatar graft scandal uncovered by year-long, pan-Europe probe, Belgium says

Eva Kaili reported to remain in custody until next week
NEWS

Eva Kaili reported to remain in custody until next week

Judge to decide on detention of EU-Qatar graft scandal suspects
NEWS

Judge to decide on detention of EU-Qatar graft scandal suspects

Kaili’s stellar rise hit by Qatar probe
NEWS

Kaili’s stellar rise hit by Qatar probe

More than €1.5 mln in cash seized from homes of Kaili and Panzeri
NEWS

More than €1.5 mln in cash seized from homes of Kaili and Panzeri

Greek MEP Kaili stripped of Europarliament vice-presidency; to testify on Wednesday
NEWS

Greek MEP Kaili stripped of Europarliament vice-presidency; to testify on Wednesday