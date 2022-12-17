NEWS

Infant dead as refugee boat crashes into rocks

The Greek coast guard announced on Saturday that a baby died after a refugee boat crashed into a rocky shore south of the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos.

According to state broadcaster ERT, the incident occurred at dawn on Friday as strong southerly winds blew in the area.

According to the infant’s father, the boat slammed onto the rocks and the baby fell into the sea during the scramble to get ashore.

The passengers of the boat climbed to a higher point for safety.

The Mytilene port authority was alerted and an ambulance picked up the baby, which was pronounced dead. A statement by the coast guard said that officers of the port authority of nearby Plomari were dispatched to the area, where they found a total of 34 migrants and the infant.

An investigation has been launched by the Central Port Authority of Mytilene.

Migration Death

