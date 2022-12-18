NEWS

15-year-old calls emergency number, then kills himself

[INTIME NEWS File Photo]

A 15-year-old killed himself with a shot to the head Sunday after first calling the emergency 112 number and announcing his intention.

The boy was living with his family in the seaside Athens suburb of Paleo Faliro. Police told state news agency AMNA his family had recently returned to Greece from a European country where they had previously resided.

The boy called 112 shortly after 2 pm Sunday, said he was going to kill himself and ended the call. He shot himself twice with his father’s rifle, missing the first time. He was still alive when police, then medics, arrived on the scene, but he could not be saved.

