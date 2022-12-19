GD cadres to remain in prison

The Athens Court of Appeals unanimously ruled against the release of convicted Golden Dawn cadres Yiannis Lagos and Ilias Kasidiaris on Monday. The court accepted the motion by the prosecution that as leading members of the party the two should remain in prison.

The judges also rejected a motion by the legal team of Lagos to exempt the prosecutor from the case. The court imposed all court expenses on Lagos, that range from 50 to 250 euros. The motion had been adjudicated with the Appeals Prosecutor Eleni Raikou.

Kasidiaris, Lagos and the rest of the leadership of the now-defunct Golden Dawn party were convicted in October 2020 for multiple crimes, including the 2013 murder of Pavlos Fyssas and for forming a criminal organization.