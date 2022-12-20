NEWS

KYSEA meeting focused on migration, Armed Forces’ equipment

KYSEA meeting focused on migration, Armed Forces’ equipment
Greece's northeastern border in the region of Evros.

The management of migration in the border region of Evros and the Aegean as well as the improvement of the equipment used by the Armed Forces were the focus of a meeting of the Governmental Council for National Security (KYSEA) on Tuesday, chaired by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, government spokesperson Yiannis Economou said in a statement after the end of the meeting.

The term of the chief of the Greek Armed Forces, General Konstantinos Floros, was not discussed at the meeting, but “it must be taken for granted” that it will be renewed for one year, according to government sources.

 

Defense

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Zakharova: Delivery of Greece’s S-300s to Ukraine would be ‘very provocative’
NEWS

Zakharova: Delivery of Greece’s S-300s to Ukraine would be ‘very provocative’

Work on first Greek FDI frigates makes good progress
NEWS

Work on first Greek FDI frigates makes good progress

US Army chief of staff visits Athens, meets HNDSG Chief Floros
NEWS

US Army chief of staff visits Athens, meets HNDSG Chief Floros

Akar warns Greece to avoid past ‘mistakes’
NEWS

Akar warns Greece to avoid past ‘mistakes’

Greece, Cyprus wary over UK-Turkey defense deals
NEWS

Greece, Cyprus wary over UK-Turkey defense deals

Erdogan threatens Greece with missile strike
NEWS

Erdogan threatens Greece with missile strike