KYSEA meeting focused on migration, Armed Forces’ equipment

The management of migration in the border region of Evros and the Aegean as well as the improvement of the equipment used by the Armed Forces were the focus of a meeting of the Governmental Council for National Security (KYSEA) on Tuesday, chaired by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, government spokesperson Yiannis Economou said in a statement after the end of the meeting.

The term of the chief of the Greek Armed Forces, General Konstantinos Floros, was not discussed at the meeting, but “it must be taken for granted” that it will be renewed for one year, according to government sources.