Piraeus, Rafina sailings resume, Lavrio still closed

Most sailings of ships from the ports of Piraeus and Rafina that were cancelled due to gale-force winds are gradually being reinstated as of Tuesday afternoon.

Sailings from Lavrio are still banned.

Tuesday’s schedules from Piraeus will resume, some with alterations, as follows:

– Kriti II and Knossos Pallas will leave for Iraklio and Elyros for Chania (all at 9 p.m.), and Kydon Pallas for Chania (10.30 p.m.).

– Blue Star Naxos will leave for Syros, Paros, Naxos, Iraklia, Schinoussa, Koufonissi, and Katapola at 11 p.m. (instead of at 5.30 p.m.).

– Blue Star 2 will sail to Rhodes at 11 p.m.

All schedules to islands in the Argosaronic Gulf will resume as usual.

At Rafina, Theologos ferry was scheduled to leave at 5.30 p.m. for the Cycladic Islands.

Passengers are generally advised to contact port authorities and tourist agencies for schedule confirmations.

[AMNA]

Travel Transport

