decision-on-fourth-vaccine-dose-for-seniors-in-april

A decision on administering a fourth Covid-19 vaccine to the elderly and people with health problems will be made in April, while experts are likely to recommend a fresh round of shots more broadly in September.

The National Vaccination Committee is collecting evidence on the effectiveness of a fourth dose on elderly and high-risk people. Vana Papaevangelou, a member of the government’s expert committee, says a decision should not be expected for two weeks. The outcome will be affected by the FDA verdict on Pfizer’s request to authorize a fourth shot for over-65s.

Experts say that barring a new mutation disrupting existing epidemiological trends, the general population will need a fourth dose before the anticipated post-summer surge. “It won’t be a fourth dose, but a new cycle of inoculation or annual vaccination,” said Democritus University professor of pharmacology Vangelis Manolopoulos.