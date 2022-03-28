NEWS

Decision on fourth vaccine dose for seniors in April

decision-on-fourth-vaccine-dose-for-seniors-in-april
[AP]

A decision on administering a fourth Covid-19 vaccine to the elderly and people with health problems will be made in April, while experts are likely to recommend a fresh round of shots more broadly in September.

The National Vaccination Committee is collecting evidence on the effectiveness of a fourth dose on elderly and high-risk people. Vana Papaevangelou, a member of the government’s expert committee, says a decision should not be expected for two weeks. The outcome will be affected by the FDA verdict on Pfizer’s request to authorize a fourth shot for over-65s.

Experts say that barring a new mutation disrupting existing epidemiological trends, the general population will need a fourth dose before the anticipated post-summer surge. “It won’t be a fourth dose, but a new cycle of inoculation or annual vaccination,” said Democritus University professor of pharmacology Vangelis Manolopoulos. 

Health Coronavirus Vaccine
READ MORE
[ANA-MPA]
NEWS

Obligatory vaccination for healthcare staff extended to year-end

[Reuters]
NEWS

Omicron 2 and flu could delay return to normalcy

eu-health-chief-in-athens-on-thursday-to-discuss-ukrainian-refugees-covid-19
NEWS

EU health chief in Athens on Thursday to discuss Ukrainian refugees, Covid-19

[AP]
NEWS

Covid-19 can cause brain shrinkage, memory loss, study finds

[Intime News]
NEWS

Health minister tests positive for Covid-19

[AP]
NEWS

Parents told to look out for MIS-C