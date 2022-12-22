Athens public transport to slow down over holidays

Public transport services in the Athens will be reduced over the holidays, Transport for Athens-OASA has said.

On December 25 and 26, buses and trolley buses will run at less frequent intervals, according to the Sunday timetable, while on December 31, they will start pulling off streets by around 9 p.m. so as to be in their respective depots by 11 p.m. Reduced timetables will also apply on January 1-2.

Metro and tram lines will run on a restricted schedule on December 24-26 as well as January 1-2 and January 6. On New Year’s Eve, services will stop at around 11 p.m.

Metro services to Athens International Airport will operated as usual on the above days, but will end earlier on New Year’s Eve.

For details and schedules, visit www.oasa.gr.