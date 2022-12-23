Turkey’s ruling party takes swipes at allies, Greece

Turkey’s ruling AKP spokesman Omer Celik on Thursday accused Greece of “sabotaging Ankara’s positive approaches.” He also took swipes at Turkey’s NATO allies, arguing that “developments in the Eastern Mediterranean or Cyprus have shown that our allies lack vision and capacity for peace by supporting Greece’s unilateral stance and its spoiled, maximalist approaches.”

“The image that Greece has put forward in trying to create a de facto situation with the Greek Cypriots, in the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean is an image that does not serve peace. As we have already seen, the Greek foreign minister and prime minister have spent the last year trying to sabotage the positive approaches that Turkey is putting forward,” Celik said.

“Where Turkey has signed a good agreement, has helped build good cooperation, the Greek PM or FM immediately comes up with an approach that says, ‘How can we disrupt this?’” he noted.