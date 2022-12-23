NEWS

Turkey’s ruling party takes swipes at allies, Greece

Turkey’s ruling party takes swipes at allies, Greece
[AP]

Turkey’s ruling AKP spokesman Omer Celik on Thursday accused Greece of “sabotaging Ankara’s positive approaches.” He also took swipes at Turkey’s NATO allies, arguing that “developments in the Eastern Mediterranean or Cyprus have shown that our allies lack vision and capacity for peace by supporting Greece’s unilateral stance and its spoiled, maximalist approaches.”

“The image that Greece has put forward in trying to create a de facto situation with the Greek Cypriots, in the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean is an image that does not serve peace. As we have already seen, the Greek foreign minister and prime minister have spent the last year trying to sabotage the positive approaches that Turkey is putting forward,” Celik said.

“Where Turkey has signed a good agreement, has helped build good cooperation, the Greek PM or FM immediately comes up with an approach that says, ‘How can we disrupt this?’” he noted.

Turkey

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Erdogan criticises Greece’s ‘brutal’ treatment of migrants
NEWS

Erdogan criticises Greece’s ‘brutal’ treatment of migrants

Turkey keeps up overflights in Aegean
NEWS

Turkey keeps up overflights in Aegean

Turkey: Sweden’s extradition refusal ‘very negative’
NEWS

Turkey: Sweden’s extradition refusal ‘very negative’

ECHR rules against Greece in case involving former minister
NEWS

ECHR rules against Greece in case involving former minister

Menendez condemns Erdogan’s threat to attack Athens with ballistic missiles
NEWS

Menendez condemns Erdogan’s threat to attack Athens with ballistic missiles

Swedish court: Man wanted by Turkey cannot be extradited
NEWS

Swedish court: Man wanted by Turkey cannot be extradited