Influenza on the rise in Greece, coronavirus in remission

In its epidemiological report issued on Thursday, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) showed that Covid-19 cases are falling, influenza is rising and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is more or less constant.

More specifically the report, based on data from December 12-18, showed a further increase in flu cases (including all types) compared to the previous week impacting the 5-14 and 15-64 age groups hardest. Cases among the under-5s and over-65 were relatively stable.

As for SARS-CoV-2 infections, the positivity rate showed a decrease for a third consecutive week. The number of hospital admissions for Covid-19 was at the same level as the previous week.

There were 104 new intubations of patients with Covid infection while 150 deaths were recorded with a median age of 85 years (range 49-98).

The subvariant BA.5 continues to be the most common Omicron subvariant in Greece.

The positivity of RSV was approximately constant compared to the previous week.

