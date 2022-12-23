NEWS

Foreign Ministry expresses condolences over death of Greek tourist

Foreign Ministry expresses condolences over death of Greek tourist

The Foreign Ministry on Friday expressed its “deepest condolences” to the family of a Greek national who died in a bus accident in Bucharest earlier in the day. It also wished a speedy recovery to the dozens of Greeks injured in the crash.

The ministry said it was notified by Romanian authorities that 24 of the passengers were taken to local hospitals for examination and possible first aid, of whom three are in serious condition.

The remaining passengers have been transferred to a hotel, it said.

“A team from the Embassy of Greece in Bucharest immediately rushed to the scene of the incident and then to the hospitals where the aforementioned Greek citizens are being treated,” the ministry said, adding that embassy officials are at the hospitals to offer assistance to the injured.

Diplomacy Accident

