Greece braces for further tensions with Turkey

Wary Greek government officials are bracing for a likely escalation in the tensions with Turkey in the runup to important elections in both countries, but also in Cyprus.

There are several likely flashpoints, including Turkey’s demands for a demilitarization of the Aegean islands and the search for natural gas reserves in the Mediterranean, with Turkey ready to explore in an area purportedly under Libyan jurisdiction, which conflicts with Greek claims. Recently, the Eni/Total consortium announced potentially significant gas reserves off Cyprus, in the southern part of Exploration Block 6, which is not contested by Turkey, but could prompt it to explore in other areas within Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone.

Lines of communication between Greek and Turkish officials do exist. But Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has done nothing but escalate the hostile rhetoric since last April.