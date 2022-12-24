Three suspects in teen rape led to pre-trial detention

Three minors who appeared before an investigative magistrate on Saturday to testify over the repeated sexual assault against a 15-year-old classmate were ordered to remain in prison pending trial.

Another two of the total of six teens arrested in connection with the crime will testify on Tuesday while a third suspect was conditionally released.

According to the case file, the minors acted as an organized group, which allegedly videotaped the boy’s brutal abuse, and send it to other students.

The case came to the attention of the authorities a few days ago, when the boy revealed his abuse to his parents, saying that he had been raped repeatedly over a period of about two months. He also said that the group of 15-year-olds subjected him to intense psychological violence in order not to reveal what he was experiencing.

The teen said the group of abusers numbered eight students, two of which are being sought by the police.