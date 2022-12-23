Man who pushed girlfriend off Folegandros cliff found guilty of murder

A 30-year-old man accused of killing his 26-year-old girlfriend by pushing her off a cliff on 17 July 2021 on the Aegean island of Folegandros was found guilty on Friday by Mixed Jury Court in Syros, a local news website reported.

The suspect had been charged with the premeditated murder of Garyfallia Psarakou, a pharmacist. The trial started anew after a delay on November 17, with the victim’s family asking the court for vindication.

According to the case file, the couple were in a car arguing when their vehicle swerved off the road near the beach of Lygaria in the northern part of the island; they both got out and continued arguing. The suspect followed her on a cliff and pushed her, as he later reportedly confessed to the police.

Garyfallia’s body was found by fishermen several hours later floating close to the beach. According to the autopsy report, she was alive when she was pushed to the sea from a rocky coast by her boyfriend and the cause of death was drowning.

When officers later found the suspect roaming around he started throwing rocks at them.