NEWS

Six students arrested for rape of classmate

Six students arrested for rape of classmate
[Shutterstock]

Six minors were arrested on Wednesday morning in the region of Attica for the repeated rape of a school classmate over the period of a month, Greek police said on Friday. 

According to the authorities, the group of 15-year-olds, who were students in the same school in Ilion, west Athens, initially bullied their peer due to his introvert character. At some point they took the victim to an abandoned building in the area and raped him while filming their act. The crime is believed to have taken place at least three times since November, police said, citing the victim’s testimonies. 

The abuse was revealed when some of the attackers told spoke to their parents who informed the victim’s parents who went to the police.

Searching the suspects’ houses, officers found and seized a nylon package with 5.12 grams of cannabis, a metal grater with cannabis residue, mobile phones, precision scales, and other items related to the case. All six are facing charges of gang rape, as well as circulation of pornographic material of minors, and violation of the laws on drugs and guns.

The police investigation is ongoing.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
EU graft scandal ‘worthy of Narcos’ TV series, says bloc’s commissioner
NEWS

EU graft scandal ‘worthy of Narcos’ TV series, says bloc’s commissioner

Man who pushed girlfriend off Folegandros cliff found guilty of murder
NEWS

Man who pushed girlfriend off Folegandros cliff found guilty of murder

Teen arrested for breaking into churches
NEWS

Teen arrested for breaking into churches

Armed robbers hold up hotel in northern Athens
NEWS

Armed robbers hold up hotel in northern Athens

Six minors arrested for rape of teen boy
NEWS

Six minors arrested for rape of teen boy

Kaili to remain in custody for one month
NEWS

Kaili to remain in custody for one month