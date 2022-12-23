Six students arrested for rape of classmate

Six minors were arrested on Wednesday morning in the region of Attica for the repeated rape of a school classmate over the period of a month, Greek police said on Friday.

According to the authorities, the group of 15-year-olds, who were students in the same school in Ilion, west Athens, initially bullied their peer due to his introvert character. At some point they took the victim to an abandoned building in the area and raped him while filming their act. The crime is believed to have taken place at least three times since November, police said, citing the victim’s testimonies.

The abuse was revealed when some of the attackers told spoke to their parents who informed the victim’s parents who went to the police.

Searching the suspects’ houses, officers found and seized a nylon package with 5.12 grams of cannabis, a metal grater with cannabis residue, mobile phones, precision scales, and other items related to the case. All six are facing charges of gang rape, as well as circulation of pornographic material of minors, and violation of the laws on drugs and guns.

The police investigation is ongoing.