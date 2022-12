Alexis Tsipras, leader of main opposition party SYRIZA, will travel to Brazil on Thursday to attend the swearing in ceremony of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as the new president of Brazil on January 1 in Brasilia.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy