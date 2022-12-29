Athens rejects latest Cavusoglu threats

Greece cannot be intimidated or terrorized stated government spokesperson Giannis Oikonomou on Thursday in response to comments made by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu that threatened Greece with war if the country chose to expand its territorial waters in the Aegean.

“The Greek government conducts itself with international law and its national interest as its only determinants. Its conduct is not determined by others in any way, much less so when it comes to our sovereign rights,” said Oikonomou, adding that “this strategy of threats and challenges pursued by Turkey leads to nowhere, as Greece cannot be intimidated or terrorized. It would be useful for Turkish officials to dwell on this and not choose the same road in the new year.”