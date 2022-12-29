Thessaloniki teen accused of rape released pending trial

A 17-year-old boy accused of raping an 18-year-old girl at a Christmasn party in Thessaloniki last week was released pending trial on Thursday but was asked to stay away from the alleged victim or her family.

The decision was taken jointly by the prosecutor and the investigative magistrate after the accused testified and following the results of a medical exam on the woman that did not find traces of injuries, state-run broadcaster ERT said.

The victim reported the suspect to the police on December 26, claiming that he attacked her while she was attending a party at his house in the wider area of Thermi the previous night.