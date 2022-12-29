NEWS

Thessaloniki teen accused of rape released pending trial

Thessaloniki teen accused of rape released pending trial

A 17-year-old boy accused of raping an 18-year-old girl at a Christmasn party in Thessaloniki last week was released pending trial on Thursday but was asked to stay away from the alleged victim or her family.

The decision was taken jointly by the prosecutor and the investigative magistrate after the accused testified and following the results of a medical exam on the woman that did not find traces of injuries, state-run broadcaster ERT said.

The victim reported the suspect to the police on December 26, claiming that he attacked her while she was attending a party at his house in the wider area of Thermi the previous night. 

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Jewish monument in Thessaloniki vandalized again 
NEWS

Jewish monument in Thessaloniki vandalized again 

Teen gang rape highlights amoral outlook
NEWS

Teen gang rape highlights amoral outlook

New suspect in teen’s gang rape comes forward
NEWS

New suspect in teen’s gang rape comes forward

Police arrest woman linked to gang defrauding property buyers
NEWS

Police arrest woman linked to gang defrauding property buyers

Belgian court decides to keep Qatargate suspect in detention
NEWS

Belgian court decides to keep Qatargate suspect in detention

Volos man charged with domestic violence to appear in court
NEWS

Volos man charged with domestic violence to appear in court