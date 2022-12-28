NEWS

New suspect in teen’s gang rape comes forward

New suspect in teen’s gang rape comes forward
[Intime News]
Panagiotis Vlahoutsakos

The lawyer of a 17-year-old boy wanted by police in connection with the alleged gang rape of a 15-year-old fellow schoolboy in the suburb of Ilion said on Wednesday his client is in Greece and will make himself available to the authorities, according to a police source.

The news comes after it was reported that the suspect had fled the country after a series of arrests made over the alleged crime. 

“Now all those involved have been located,” a police source told kathimerini.gr. 

Meanwhile, a sixth minor was sent to prison on Wednesday after he testified on the case. One of the suspects – all males – has been released from custody because he is under the age of 15. 

Police are also reportedly questioning four girls – also aged 14 to 15 years old – who allegedly witnessed the abuse. 

All suspects are facing charges of gang rape, forming a criminal group, child pornography, and violating laws on drugs and weapons.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Police arrest woman linked to gang defrauding property buyers
NEWS

Police arrest woman linked to gang defrauding property buyers

Belgian court decides to keep Qatargate suspect in detention
NEWS

Belgian court decides to keep Qatargate suspect in detention

Volos man charged with domestic violence to appear in court
NEWS

Volos man charged with domestic violence to appear in court

Police record 488 drinking driving offenses over holidays
NEWS

Police record 488 drinking driving offenses over holidays

Thessaloniki teen charged with Christmas party rape 
NEWS

Thessaloniki teen charged with Christmas party rape 

Arsenal of illegal weapons seized in northern Greece
NEWS

Arsenal of illegal weapons seized in northern Greece