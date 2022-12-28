New suspect in teen’s gang rape comes forward

The lawyer of a 17-year-old boy wanted by police in connection with the alleged gang rape of a 15-year-old fellow schoolboy in the suburb of Ilion said on Wednesday his client is in Greece and will make himself available to the authorities, according to a police source.

The news comes after it was reported that the suspect had fled the country after a series of arrests made over the alleged crime.

“Now all those involved have been located,” a police source told kathimerini.gr.

Meanwhile, a sixth minor was sent to prison on Wednesday after he testified on the case. One of the suspects – all males – has been released from custody because he is under the age of 15.

Police are also reportedly questioning four girls – also aged 14 to 15 years old – who allegedly witnessed the abuse.

All suspects are facing charges of gang rape, forming a criminal group, child pornography, and violating laws on drugs and weapons.