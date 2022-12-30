Turkey reiterates threats over Crete

The latest threat of war by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in case Greece proceeds with its legal right to extend its territorial waters to 12 nautical miles around Crete, is being highlighted by Athens as yet another demonstration of Turkey’s openly aggressive stance.

“In recent days in the Greek press there have been reports that the Greek territorial waters will be extended to 12 miles around Crete. Our position is clear, not only do we not allow the extension of territorial waters to 12, but not even 1 mile further in the Aegean Sea,” Cavusoglu said.

Although this is not currently on the table, Foreign Ministry sources said that Athens reserves the right to exercise this legal right at any time it chooses and at any point of its territory it considers.

Moreover, speaking in the town of Hania on Crete, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis stressed that Greece has strengthened its deterrent capability “to such an extent that we do not feel threatened by anyone.”

Government spokesman Giannis Oikonomou said the Greek government’s policy “is based exclusively on international law and national interests.”

“The tactics of threats and provocations in which Turkey is engaging are absolutely pointless, since Greece is neither intimidated nor terrorized. It would be useful for Turkish officials to reflect on the impasse and not to continue on the same path in the new year,” he said.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Giorgos Arnaoutis noted that “Turkey should finally understand that there are rules that are followed by all states which are civilized and governed by the rule of law.”

“Threatening to use force because you don’t like the rules refers to other centuries and certainly not to the 21st,” he said.

Referring to Cavusoglu’s threats, the Foreign Ministry spokesman recalled that it is the same official who, while openly threatening Greece with war, is calling for the demilitarization of the east Aegean islands.

“It is surprising that the threatening party should at the same time demand that the defender be deprived of the legitimate means of protecting its sovereignty. Our neighborhood is in no need of spoilers nor of anachronistic revisionism. It needs states that respect the international law, such as Greece, which has demonstrated this through agreements concluded with neighboring countries under the international law of the sea.”