Quake rattles Laconia region

A strong earthquake occurred late on Thursday night in the areas of Laconia and Messinia in the Peloponnese, southern Greece.

According to the Geodynamic Institute of the National Observatory of Athens, the earthquake, which struck at 11.11 p.m., had a magnitude of 4.5 on the Richter scale. Its epicenter was located in the sea area 38 kilometers west-southwest of Gerolimenas, Laconia.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center gave it a magnitude of 4.4 on the Richter scale. It said the epicenter was located 43 kilometers south-southeast of Koroni, Messinia.

The quake followed a series of tremors last week on the island of Evia.