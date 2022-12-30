Mitsotakis assures Zelenskyy of continued support

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Friday afternoon.

Mitsotakis exressed his wishes for a better new year for the suffering Ukrainian people and assured Zelenskyy of Greece’s continuing support.

The Prime Minister also expressed his interest and concern for Ukraine’s ethnic Greeks. Mariupol, the city with the greatest Greek presence, now under Russian occupation is the most devastated Ukrainian city.

Mitsotakis also said he would like to visit Ukraine.

Zelenskyy mentioned the call in his Facebook account: “I spoke with Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis by phone. I thanked for the warm wishes for the Ukrainian people and for the defense support in the current year. I was assured of the same level of support in the next one. We’ve outlined joint activities,” he wrote in Ukrainian and English.