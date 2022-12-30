NEWS

Mitsotakis assures Zelenskyy of continued support

Mitsotakis assures Zelenskyy of continued support
[INTIME]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Friday afternoon.

Mitsotakis exressed his wishes for a better new year for the suffering Ukrainian people and assured Zelenskyy of Greece’s continuing support.

The Prime Minister also expressed his interest and concern for Ukraine’s ethnic Greeks. Mariupol, the city with the greatest Greek presence, now under Russian occupation is the most devastated Ukrainian city.

Mitsotakis also said he would like to visit Ukraine.

Zelenskyy mentioned the call in his Facebook account: “I spoke with Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis by phone. I thanked for the warm wishes for the Ukrainian people and for the defense support in the current year. I was assured of the same level of support in the next one. We’ve outlined joint activities,” he wrote in Ukrainian and English.

Diplomacy Ukraine

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
FM travelling to Paris to participate in Ukraine solidarity conference
NEWS

FM travelling to Paris to participate in Ukraine solidarity conference

Erdogan says he is set to speak to Putin, Zelenskyy
NEWS

Erdogan says he is set to speak to Putin, Zelenskyy

Erdogan says Turkey to continue grain deal efforts after Russia hesitates
NEWS

Erdogan says Turkey to continue grain deal efforts after Russia hesitates

Mitsotakis, Blinken discuss Ukraine and Eastern Med
NEWS

Mitsotakis, Blinken discuss Ukraine and Eastern Med

Erdogan says he sees no obstacles to extend grain export deal
NEWS

Erdogan says he sees no obstacles to extend grain export deal

Dendias meets Zelenksyy, stresses full solidarity
NEWS

Dendias meets Zelenksyy, stresses full solidarity