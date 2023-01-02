NEWS

Police arrest two for drugs, counterfeit cash

Police officers arrested a 24-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman in the central Athens neighborhood of Pagrati on Friday night on charges of drug possession, moving counterfeit currency, and weapon possession.

According to the Hellenic Police, house searches located 1.2 grams of cannabis, 5 cannabis seeds, 36 vials with anabolic steroids, pharmaceutical tablets, a notebook tracking exchanges of narcotics, a REPLICA type gun, two knives, 140 euros, and counterfeit currency.

The 24-year-old was also determined to have been part of a group that intended to conduct robberies in central Athens.

The two have been led to a prosecutor while investigations are ongoing.

Crime

