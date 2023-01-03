NEWS

Census reshuffles political pack in constituencies 

[AMNA]

With the completion of the recent population census, 14 constituencies are changing seats. 

More specifically, as a result of a population increase in the respective regions, Eastern Attica gets two extra seats, while the North, West and South sectors of Athens and the first electoral district of Thessaloniki each gain one seat, by presidential decree. 

Meanwhile, the electoral districts of Athens, Piraeus, Arta, Kozani, Magnisia, Serres, Fthiotida, Thesprotia and Kastoria lose one seat each, with the last two becoming single-member districts.

By January 15, the issue of the change of seats in 14 regions is expected to be formally closed. As of Monday, the relevant Interior Ministry departments have been working on the final draft to be sent to the Council of State by next week. 

Once this is done, it will be a matter of days before a second presidential decree finalizes the changes.

Politics Census Elections

