Four arrested in central Athens after clash

Four people were arrested on January 1 in central Athens for possession of arms and a small quantity of drugs.

Police said the suspects, two Iraqi men aged 40 and 36, a 17-year-old Afghan man and a 19-year-old Greek woman, attacked each other for a yet unspecified reason last Monday on Omonoia square.

Officers found in the suspects’ possession a knife, a folding knife, an iron rod, an iron fist, a screwdriver and a package containing 7.5 grams of cannabis.