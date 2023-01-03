Roma man in Patra set alight ‘for fun’ in NYE incident

Police in the town of Patra in southwestern Greece have opened an investigation on Tuesday after a 35-year-old Roma man told them employees at a local car dealership forced him to kneel down to sing Christmas carols on New Year’s Eve and set him alight “for fun.”

The victim, who, according to some local media, is mentally disabled, went to the local business and asked to sing the carols. Members of the staff asked him to kneel down and another man allegedly poured flammable liquid on his clothes and set him on fire. The incident was recorded on a mobile phone and uploaded by one of the perpetrators on social media.

The 35-year-old victim allegedly maintains that he was not harmed by the fire and that he did not wish to press charges. He also said that he often goes to this particular business to look for old materials which he resells.

“There are no words to describe the anger and horror we feel, as no one can deny any longer the deep roots of anti-Gypsyism that fuel acts like that of the torture of the unfortunate Roma,” Ellan Passe, the Panhellenic Confederation of Greek Roma, said in a statement on Tuesday.

“We stand by the 35-year-old Roma as individuals and as a Confederation with all our strength. For the unimaginable things he suffered, we expect Justice to do the right thing, this time taking into account the undeniable racist motive of these heinous acts,” it added.

Police is preparing the case file that will be sent to the prosecutor.