NEWS

December traffic accidents result in 13 deaths, 603 injuries in Attica Region

December traffic accidents result in 13 deaths, 603 injuries in Attica Region

A total of 13 people died and another 603 were injured in 511 traffic accidents in December in the Attica, Attica Region traffic police headquarters said on Tuesday.

Of the 603 injured, 13 were severely injured and 590 lightly so.

According to the traffic police, the main causes of accidents were careless driving, and violation of traffic signs by vehicles and of rules by pedestrians. In addition, motorcycle drivers and passengers did not wear helmets in several cases, resulting in severe injuries.

During December, the traffic police in Attica also handed out 16,650 traffic tickets, most common of which were for violation of speed limits, not wearing a seat belt, driving under the influence of alcohol, and using a cellphone while driving. [AMNA]

Accident Transport

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Multi-car pile-up causes peak-hour traffic chaos in Athens
NEWS

Multi-car pile-up causes peak-hour traffic chaos in Athens

Tanker truck overturns near Larissa
NEWS

Tanker truck overturns near Larissa

Rail disruption warning after train derailment at Tithorea
NEWS

Rail disruption warning after train derailment at Tithorea

Thessaloniki cyclist (16) succumbs to injuries after collision with police car
NEWS

Thessaloniki cyclist (16) succumbs to injuries after collision with police car

Woman dies in fall onto metro tracks
NEWS

Woman dies in fall onto metro tracks

ISAP service disrupted after man falls on tracks
NEWS

ISAP service disrupted after man falls on tracks