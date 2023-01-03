December traffic accidents result in 13 deaths, 603 injuries in Attica Region

A total of 13 people died and another 603 were injured in 511 traffic accidents in December in the Attica, Attica Region traffic police headquarters said on Tuesday.

Of the 603 injured, 13 were severely injured and 590 lightly so.

According to the traffic police, the main causes of accidents were careless driving, and violation of traffic signs by vehicles and of rules by pedestrians. In addition, motorcycle drivers and passengers did not wear helmets in several cases, resulting in severe injuries.

During December, the traffic police in Attica also handed out 16,650 traffic tickets, most common of which were for violation of speed limits, not wearing a seat belt, driving under the influence of alcohol, and using a cellphone while driving. [AMNA]