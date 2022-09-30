NEWS

Thessaloniki cyclist (16) succumbs to injuries after collision with police car

Thessaloniki cyclist (16) succumbs to injuries after collision with police car

A 16-year-old cyclist who was struck by an unmarked police car in Thessaloniki last week has died, doctors informed his parents on Friday.

The young man had been intubated at Papageorgiou hospital in the city since the accident.

His family decided to donate the child’s organs.

Upon hearing the news about their classmate, black-clad students of the 2nd lyceum in Stavroupoli carried out a silent march through the district, holding banners and placards.

Police Transport Accident

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Man’s body found in Athens park
NEWS

Man’s body found in Athens park

Three more WWII shells found in Thessaloniki construction site
NEWS

Three more WWII shells found in Thessaloniki construction site

Piraeus dock worker injured in accident
NEWS

Piraeus dock worker injured in accident

Car-carrier brings down Lamia telephone lines
NEWS

Car-carrier brings down Lamia telephone lines

Man dies climbing Mt Olympus
NEWS

Man dies climbing Mt Olympus

Olympus search and rescue operations underway
NEWS

Olympus search and rescue operations underway