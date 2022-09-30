Thessaloniki cyclist (16) succumbs to injuries after collision with police car

A 16-year-old cyclist who was struck by an unmarked police car in Thessaloniki last week has died, doctors informed his parents on Friday.

The young man had been intubated at Papageorgiou hospital in the city since the accident.

His family decided to donate the child’s organs.

Upon hearing the news about their classmate, black-clad students of the 2nd lyceum in Stavroupoli carried out a silent march through the district, holding banners and placards.