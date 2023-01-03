NEWS

Mother accused of murdering baby insists on innocence

Mother accused of murdering baby insists on innocence

A 29-year-old mother accused of killing her 11-month-old baby by throwing it into the icy waters of Aliakmonas River dam in Veria, northern Greece, reportedly insisted on her innocence on Tuesday. 

The suspect, who reportedly has been diagnosed in the past with mental health problems, claimed instead that she was playing with the baby next to the river and it fell into the water. As she did not know how to swim, she said she left it there and took a taxi home. 

The taxi driver, speaking to state broadcaster ERT on Tuesday, claimed that nothing aroused his suspicions and that the 29-year-old was completely calm. 

“She was normal; normal, like everyone else; she was not anxious,” the driver said. 

The woman, who lives with her mother and grandfather in a village near Veria, was arrested on Sunday and remanded in custody on Monday. She is to appear on Wednesday before an investigative magistrate.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Two people stopped at port carrying dozens of suspect artifacts
NEWS

Two people stopped at port carrying dozens of suspect artifacts

Roma man in Patra set alight ‘for fun’ in NYE incident
NEWS

Roma man in Patra set alight ‘for fun’ in NYE incident

Four arrested in central Athens after clash
NEWS

Four arrested in central Athens after clash

Five fugitives caught in Thessaloniki
NEWS

Five fugitives caught in Thessaloniki

Police arrest two for drugs, counterfeit cash
NEWS

Police arrest two for drugs, counterfeit cash

Man arrested for firing gun on NYE
NEWS

Man arrested for firing gun on NYE