NEWS

Greece to adopt EU recommendations regarding travel from China

Greece to adopt EU recommendations regarding travel from China
Travellers walk with their luggage at Beijing Capital International Airport, amid the coronavirus outbreak in Beijing, China, December 27, 2022. [Tingshu Wang/Reuters]

Greece is changing its entry rules for travellers from China and will in future require pre-departure Covid testing in the wake of a surge of Covid cases in that country.

Travellers from China will also be required to wear high-protection face masks.

The steps are in line with European Union recommendations released on Wednesday evening.

The rules were agreed at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and attended by officials from the Health Ministry, which is expected to make an announcement detailing the new measures.

EU officials recommended on Wednesday that passengers flying from China to the EU should have a negative Covid-19 test before they board, as Beijing plans to ease travel restrictions despite a wave of new Covid infections.

China plans to ease travel restrictions on Jan 8, despite a wave of new infections which has left Chinese hospitals and funeral houses overwhelmed.

Coronavirus China Transport

