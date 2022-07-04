Mask campaign launched by Athens metro and tram

A campaign highlighting that the use of masks remains mandatory on all public transport was launched on Monday at the stations, stops and trains operated by the urban fixed rail transport organization STASY.

A joint initiative of the Infrastructure and Transport Ministry, the OASA public transport organization and STASY, the campaign will seek to underline that wearing a mask continues to be obligatory on all public transport but also stress the importance of wearing a mask at a time when there is greater use of public transport by travelers from abroad.

STASY will use various promotional methods to inform passengers about the need to use a high-protection (FFP2 or KN95) mask, or alternatively wear two masks at the same time (surgical and cloth), noting that this remains mandatory and that failure to comply carries a fine of 300 euros.

The printed message is in Greek and English, and is displayed on large stickers stuck to the floor of station platforms, on train doors and on ticket machines, as well as on posters and banners put up in stations, at ticket offices and as messages on the announcement boards.

There are also voice messages at metro stations, tram stops and inside the trains, in Greek, English, German and French, reminding the passengers that they must wear a mask at all times while travelling.

STASY said the new campaign has already begun and will be continued throughout the summer, with special emphasis on the stations that are main entry and exit points for tourists, such as the airport and Piraeus stations and central stations near tourist attractions such as the Syntagma, Monastiraki, Panepistimio, Omonia and Acropolis stations. [AMNA]