NEWS

Coast Guard patrol boat harassed by Turkish vessel off Farmakonisi

Coast Guard patrol boat harassed by Turkish vessel off Farmakonisi
[InTime News]

A Coast Guard patrol boat was harassed by a Turkish offshore vessel on Thursday morning off the Dodecanese island of Farmakonisi, the coast guard has said.

In a statement, the Coast Guard said its vessel was attempting to identify three Turkish fishing vessels that were fishing within Greek territorial waters, southeast of Farmakonisi.

The Coast Guard vessel was harassed by a Turkish vessel, which executed dangerous maneuvers with the aim of ramming it.

At one point, the Greek Coast Guard patrol boat fired warning shots in a safe area.

The incident ended when the Turkish vessel left the scene in the direction of the Turkish coast.

Turkey

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Erdogan’s mad dash to the polls
NEWS

Erdogan’s mad dash to the polls

Turkish fighter jets fly over Oinousses and Panagia
NEWS

Turkish fighter jets fly over Oinousses and Panagia

Erdogan praises Tayfun missile project, urges Greece to ‘behave’
NEWS

Erdogan praises Tayfun missile project, urges Greece to ‘behave’

Kalin warns of ‘serious consequences’ if Greece extends territorial waters
NEWS

Kalin warns of ‘serious consequences’ if Greece extends territorial waters

Putin plans to talk to Erdogan on Wednesday, Interfax reports
NEWS

Putin plans to talk to Erdogan on Wednesday, Interfax reports

Turkey condemns ‘provocative act’ by Israel’s Ben-Gvir
NEWS

Turkey condemns ‘provocative act’ by Israel’s Ben-Gvir