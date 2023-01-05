NEWS

Covid and flu claim 144 lives last week

Covid and flu claim 144 lives last week
[InTime News]

Health authorities on Thursday announced that 141 patients with Covid-19 and three with flu died in the week from December 26 to January 1. 

The Covid-related fatalities had a median age of 84 years, ranging from 2 years to 102 years, the National Organization for Public Health’s (EODY) weekly epidemiological report for respiratory infections said.

A total of 1,519 patients were admitted to hospital with Covid-19 and 119 were intubated.

Three deaths from flu were also recorded in the week, bringing to six the total number of those who have died from the virus since early October.

One serious case of laboratory-confirmed influenza type A was recorded, which resulted in hospitalization in intensive care.

Coronavirus

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greece to adopt EU recommendations regarding travel from China
NEWS

Greece to adopt EU recommendations regarding travel from China

EU recommends pre-flight testing of passengers from China
NEWS

EU recommends pre-flight testing of passengers from China

EU offers China free vaccines as Covid-19 infections surge
NEWS

EU offers China free vaccines as Covid-19 infections surge

EU to discuss coordinated response to China Covid situation on Wed
NEWS

EU to discuss coordinated response to China Covid situation on Wed

European Commissioner sends letter on Covid-19 impact of people traveling from China
NEWS

European Commissioner sends letter on Covid-19 impact of people traveling from China

Toddler hospitalized due to Covid-19 dies
NEWS

Toddler hospitalized due to Covid-19 dies