Covid and flu claim 144 lives last week

Health authorities on Thursday announced that 141 patients with Covid-19 and three with flu died in the week from December 26 to January 1.

The Covid-related fatalities had a median age of 84 years, ranging from 2 years to 102 years, the National Organization for Public Health’s (EODY) weekly epidemiological report for respiratory infections said.

A total of 1,519 patients were admitted to hospital with Covid-19 and 119 were intubated.

Three deaths from flu were also recorded in the week, bringing to six the total number of those who have died from the virus since early October.

One serious case of laboratory-confirmed influenza type A was recorded, which resulted in hospitalization in intensive care.