NEWS

One in three Greeks say they plan to get an updated Covid-19 booster

Just over 34 percent of Greek adults say they are willing to receive a booster shot against Covid-19, according to a recent survey that assessed the impact of coronavirus-related burnout on vaccination intention.

Among the participants, 31.8 percent said they were extremely unlikely to get vaccinated with a booster dose and 34.1 percent said they were unsure. Also 34.1 percent said they were very likely to get the jab. 

The study, which was recently published in Vaccines, an international, peer-reviewed Open Access journal, was carried out by experts from the Faculty of Nursing at the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens (EKPA) in October 2022. It involved a sample of 1256 people who had received the primary Covid vaccination.

The findings suggest a negative relationship between virus-related burnout and vaccination intention. As a result, the authors emphasized the critical role of resilience in reducing the impact of Covid‐related burnout on vaccination intention. 

“Policy makers should implement interventions to improve booster vaccination by building resilience, decreasing Covid‐related burnout, supporting appropriate coping strategies, and debunking fake news and misinformation,” they said.

Health Coronavirus Vaccine

