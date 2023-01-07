Measures for travel from China ‘a bit excessive,’ says expert

Weighing in on the measures taken in Europe regarding travelers from China due to the coronavirus situation there, Gikas Magiorkinis, a professor of epidemiology and a member of the expert committee advising the Ministry of Health, said they are “a bit excessive.”

Speaking to Skai TV, he said that “with the data we have so far, the strains that exist in China are not strains that can cause a problem in Europe and the mobilization of travelers cannot affect the situation.” He added that a possible, but not significant risk, is the new variant that has emerged in the US.

Referring to influenza, he said the country is experiencing one of the most intense flu seasons in many years, while stressing, however, that it is a manageable situation.

He ruled out the possibility of measures being taken by the government. “We are far from such a possibility,” said Magiorkinis, adding that would only be the case if there was pressure on the National Health System.

Magiorkinis described vaccines as a very important “tool,” insisting that it is of paramount importance that vulnerable people and health professional get the flu vaccine.

“As soon as someone has symptoms, whether it’s flu or coronavirus, they should get tested and seek treatment early, not wait,” he added.