Former King in serious condition

Greece’s former King Constantine has been hospitalized for several days at Athens’ Hygeia hospital and his condition is serious, Greek state broadcaster ERT reported Friday.

Constsantine, 82, has been hospitalized several times in the past couple of years, twice with the coronavirus, and had moved to Athens in 2021 from his previous residence at Porto Heli in the Peloponnese, to be closer to hospitals. Before he entered Hygeia, he had been at the Atticon Hospital.

Constantine ruled from 1964 to 1967, when his failed counter-coup against the then ruling military dictatorship forced him into exile. A 1974 referendum, months after the restoration of democracy, abolished the monarchy.