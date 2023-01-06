Menendez denounces Erdogan’s belligerent rhetoric
Turkey’s “absurd intimidations” against Greece must stop, US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez tweeted earlier Friday, linking to an English Kathimerini tweet from Wednesday.
“Erdogan’s continued threats against #Greece are entirely unacceptable behavior from the leader of a @NATO country. These absurd intimidations must stop,” Menendez said, using the Committee’s Democratic majority’s Twitter account @SFRCDems.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had, on Wednesday, threatened Greece, not for the first time, with a missile strike if it did not “behave.”