A well-known patisserie in the western Attica suburb of Peristeri was robbed at gunpoint on Saturday night. According to state broadcaster ERT, the robbery took place at approximately 10.40 p.m. when a man wearing a motorcycle helmet entered the store and managed to take off with 4,000 euros.

The police are collecting evidence from nearby security cameras to locate the perpetrator and identify the motorcycle which he used to make his escape.