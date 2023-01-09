Financial prosecutor investigates former MP

Financial prosecutor Christos Bardakis has initiated an investigation into former New Democracy MP Themis Cheimaras, who resigned over allegations that he misused state money to help his business and received direct contracts from the Greek public sector.

The prosecutor will look for any offences and has asked for an examination of all contracts signed by companies in which the former MP participated and that had been declared in his tax reports and wealth declaration forms.

The companies include Energy Network, Energy Company of Central Greece, and Nextshop.

The prosecutor will look for any deals that contravene Article 57 of the Constitution, that states that members of parliament cannot enter financial agreements with the public sector or any of its broader entities.