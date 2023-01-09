Return of UK-held Greek antiquities still uncertain

Last week, there were several stories in some British and American media implying that an agreement over cultural exchanges between Greece and the United Kingdom is imminent and that it would involve the loan of part of the Parthenon Sculptures held in the British Museum.

Greek officials are not sure what this means, but insist that, since Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited the UK at the end of November, there have been no talks between the two sides and, while the Greek premier raised the issue, no further discussions are scheduled on the subject, sources from inside Mitsotakis’ office have told Kathimerini.

The same sources said the publicity could be either an attempt by the UK to create a climate favorable to the return of at least some of the sculptures or, on the contrary, an attempt to scupper the prospect by helping raise objections to a “surrender” of the antiquities.