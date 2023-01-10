Minister’s security detail ‘as foreseen,’ says police

The Hellenic Police (ELAS) has responded to a media report criticizing Citizens’ Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos for purportedly surrounding himself with an “army” of police for his security detail and, as a result, depriving the public of their services.

In an announcement on Tuesday, ELAS said that the size of the minister’s security detail is “as customarily foreseen and equal to that of his predecessor.”

According to a report in To Vima newspaper over the weekend, Theodorikakos’ security detail consists of 150-160 police officers, six of whom have been assigned to guarding his holiday home in the Peloponnese.

The number of officers guarding the minister, his offices and his private property has been “upgraded,” ELAS said, following an attack with paint and rocks against his private office in September by a group of self-styled anarchists who vowed more action.

Security was “increased to current levels after the recent attack on the citizens’ protection minister’s political office, during which a police guard was in danger, and the online threats that followed,” ELAS said.

“The relevant decisions were taken following a thorough study and recommendations from the pertinent services,” it added.