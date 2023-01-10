NEWS

Minister’s security detail ‘as foreseen,’ says police

Minister’s security detail ‘as foreseen,’ says police
[InTime News]

The Hellenic Police (ELAS) has responded to a media report criticizing Citizens’ Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos for purportedly surrounding himself with an “army” of police for his security detail and, as a result, depriving the public of their services.

In an announcement on Tuesday, ELAS said that the size of the minister’s security detail is “as customarily foreseen and equal to that of his predecessor.”

According to a report in To Vima newspaper over the weekend, Theodorikakos’ security detail consists of 150-160 police officers, six of whom have been assigned to guarding his holiday home in the Peloponnese.

The number of officers guarding the minister, his offices and his private property has been “upgraded,” ELAS said, following an attack with paint and rocks against his private office in September by a group of self-styled anarchists who vowed more action. 

Security was “increased to current levels after the recent attack on the citizens’ protection minister’s political office, during which a police guard was in danger, and the online threats that followed,” ELAS said. 

“The relevant decisions were taken following a thorough study and recommendations from the pertinent services,” it added.

Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Financial prosecutor investigates former MP
NEWS

Financial prosecutor investigates former MP

Ruling party searching for parliamentary candidates
NEWS

Ruling party searching for parliamentary candidates

Greece condemns anti-democratic riots in Brazil
NEWS

Greece condemns anti-democratic riots in Brazil

PM: ‘The year 2022 was one full of challenges but also steps of progress’
NEWS

PM: ‘The year 2022 was one full of challenges but also steps of progress’

Mitsotakis, Macron, discuss Ukraine, Eastern Mediterranean in call
NEWS

Mitsotakis, Macron, discuss Ukraine, Eastern Mediterranean in call

President Sakellaropoulou on Lemnos for Epiphany Day
NEWS

President Sakellaropoulou on Lemnos for Epiphany Day