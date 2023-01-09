NEWS

Greece condemns anti-democratic riots in Brazil

Greece condemns anti-democratic riots in Brazil

Greece has condemned the “assault on democratic institutions” in Brazil Sunday after supporters of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro invaded the country’s Congress, presidential palace and Supreme Court.

“Deeply concerned and appalled by yesterday’s assaults on democratic institutions in Brasilia,” the Greek Foreign Ministry tweeted Monday. 

“Greece strongly condemns the attacks and fully supports President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, democratically elected by the Brazilian people, his government and Brazil’s legislative and judicial bodies,” it said.

Politics Diplomacy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Meloni refers to Italy’s close relationship with Greece
NEWS

Meloni refers to Italy’s close relationship with Greece

SYRIZA leader to attend swearing in of new Brazilian president
NEWS

SYRIZA leader to attend swearing in of new Brazilian president

Mitsotakis in Brussels for EU-ASEAN summit
NEWS

Mitsotakis in Brussels for EU-ASEAN summit

No letup in Ankara’s accusations, threats
GREEK-TURKISH RELATIONS

No letup in Ankara’s accusations, threats

Dendias says ‘fully satisfied’ by PM’s pledge to probe wiretapping
NEWS

Dendias says ‘fully satisfied’ by PM’s pledge to probe wiretapping

Mitsotakis slams Turkey’s balancing act on Russia
NEWS

Mitsotakis slams Turkey’s balancing act on Russia