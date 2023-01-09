Greece condemns anti-democratic riots in Brazil

Greece has condemned the “assault on democratic institutions” in Brazil Sunday after supporters of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro invaded the country’s Congress, presidential palace and Supreme Court.

“Deeply concerned and appalled by yesterday’s assaults on democratic institutions in Brasilia,” the Greek Foreign Ministry tweeted Monday.

“Greece strongly condemns the attacks and fully supports President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, democratically elected by the Brazilian people, his government and Brazil’s legislative and judicial bodies,” it said.