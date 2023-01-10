Lesvos man arrested for killing dog

A 78-year-old man on the island of Lesvos was arrested on Tuesday and charged with shooting and killing a stray dog in front of children.

The complaint was made to the police on Monday, a day after the incident, by a teacher at a primary school in the local community of Keramia. The dog, named Bingo, was a mascot of sorts for the children at the primary school as they cared for it daily. The dog, which was much loved by village residents, even joined them in class when they were having lessons.

The weapon with which the dog was shot has not yet been found and neither has its body. The 78-year-old was released after a case was filed against him.