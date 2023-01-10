NEWS

Lesvos man arrested for killing dog

Lesvos man arrested for killing dog

A 78-year-old man on the island of Lesvos was arrested on Tuesday and charged with shooting and killing a stray dog in front of children.

The complaint was made to the police on Monday, a day after the incident, by a teacher at a primary school in the local community of Keramia. The dog, named Bingo, was a mascot of sorts for the children at the primary school as they cared for it daily. The dog, which was much loved by village residents, even joined them in class when they were having lessons.

The weapon with which the dog was shot has not yet been found and neither has its body. The 78-year-old was released after a case was filed against him. 

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Children’s charity founder to appear in court on Feb. 3
NEWS

Children’s charity founder to appear in court on Feb. 3

Thessaloniki: Holocaust mural vandalized with Nazi symbols
NEWS

Thessaloniki: Holocaust mural vandalized with Nazi symbols

Pharmacist convicted of defauding social insurance fund of €300,000
NEWS

Pharmacist convicted of defauding social insurance fund of €300,000

Police arrest man suspected of abducting and raping woman
NEWS

Police arrest man suspected of abducting and raping woman

US Supreme Court lets Meta’s WhatsApp pursue Pegasus spyware suit
NEWS

US Supreme Court lets Meta’s WhatsApp pursue Pegasus spyware suit

Accused actor insists he is ‘not a pervert, not a rapist’
NEWS

Accused actor insists he is ‘not a pervert, not a rapist’