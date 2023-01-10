NEWS

Children’s charity founder to appear in court on Feb. 3

Father Antonios, the founder of the Ark of the World children’s charity which is under investigation regarding allegations of the sexual abuse of minors and possible financial fraud, will finally appear before a court on February 3.

The court accepted the new deadline requested by his lawyer, so that he can prepare his defense.

Seven employees of the facility have also been summoned on January 27 and February 3. The two prosecutors will decide based on the evidence they have gathered whether or not to charge them.

